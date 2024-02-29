Boricua Lenny Tavrez reunites with Venezuela

CARACAS.- More than 40 thousand people applauded the boricua Lenny Tavrez when Maluma welcomed him as a guest artist at the concert that the Colombian offered over the weekend in Venezuela .

The Simón Bolívar Monumental Stadium, in Caracas, was the protagonist of the euphoria of all attendees who chanted, at the top of their lungs, the four songs that Tavrez performed with his colleague, making themselves felt in the venue.

The surprise of the night began with Because and, at the end, the singers shared a few words with the fans. I don’t know if people knew, but I’m a Lenny Tavrez fan. “Did you know that? Where are Lenny’s fans?” Maluma shouted with emotion amidst screams and applause from the audience.

Lenny Tavrez and Maluma on stage

“Can you give me a couple of songs, please?” the man from Medellin asked. “For you? Anything!” the Puerto Rican responded.

Then the melody of Hola and the reaction was immediate: the entire Monumental sang in unison with its idols. Then it was the turn of You are enoughand then close your participation with Medallosongs that became world hits in the careers of both performers.

“Such was the energy that was experienced with both performers on stage that more than 40 thousand people sang simultaneously with them, becoming a deafening moment. It was difficult to hear the words that they dedicated to the public, since those minutes were accompanied of screams and applause from beginning to end”, highlighted the concert production.

Lenny Tavrez visited Venezuela to perform private presentations and hold a meeting with more than 30 national media, with whom he spoke about his most recent promotional single. Empelotica feat. Fact.