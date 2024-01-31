Boris Arencibia’s lawyer assures that the producer tried to appear before the authorities

MIAMI.- After the arrest of the businessman and producer Cuban musical, based in Miami, Boris Arencibia by the FBI for alleged crimes of fraud and money laundering, the defense lawyer spoke about it.

“Defense attorney Frank Quintero, who represents Arencibia, confirmed to Mart News his client’s arrest and said that he had been aware of the investigation against him since last year,” Mart News .

We notified the Government since February 2023 that if charges were filed we were willing to appear voluntarily, but my client was never given that opportunity, the lawyer declared to said media.

“We sent several emails to the prosecutor and he never responded. The Government always has the option of not accepting the offer of an individual under investigation to appear voluntarily,” added the lawyer, who declined to make other comments about the case because it is an active process. .

The Cuban producer and manager Boris Arencibia would have been arrested in the city of Miami this weekend, according to information from the influencer Alex Otaola. The news has been confirmed to our production, the FBI has arrested Mr. Boris Arencibia at 3:00 am. He is imprisoned. “We have not been able to confirm the reasons,” Otaloa noted on his YouTube channel.

America TeV He detailed that the Federal Bureau of Prisons page shows basic data about a prisoner named Boris Arencibia, 50, who appears with registration number 60626-004, in the Miami-Dade County jail.

“So far neither the Department of Justice nor the Federal Bureau of Investigation itself have issued any statement on the case, nor is there any information regarding it in the Federal Court of the Southern District of Florida,” published the local media.