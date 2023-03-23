Boris Becker enjoys new life in Stuttgart: Delicious – La Dolce Vita!

Serve towards new, old life!

Boris Becker (55) and his Lilian (32) continue to enjoy their luxury. The two were last Friday at Stuttgart’s Nobel Italian “Nannina”.

According to BILD information, Becker is a regular guest and should be there several times a week. Sometimes quite spontaneously, which is why the host always reserves a table for Boris in the evening.

Glamorous appearance: Boris and Lilian on the red carpet at the Berlinale in February Photo: MICHELE TANTUSSI/REUTERS

The couple arrived at around 8:30 p.m., Boris sat with his back to the other guests, conversing with Lilian in English. The two ordered a starter, main course and dessert and drank a bottle of white wine, followed by an espresso. Lilian paid by credit card around 11pm. An eye-catching, gold Rolex glittered on her arm. Boris also wore an expensive watch.

The “Nannina” is considered expensive! Starters cost between 21 and 26 euros, intermediate courses 23 to 32 euros, main courses from 39 to 59 euros. There are also selected wines. A visit to a restaurant for two quickly costs between 250 and 300 euros.

Intermediate courses at “Nannina” cost from 23 euros Photo: Sascha Baumann / all4foto.de

House specialty: pan-fried tuna fillet with pulpo Photo: nannina_stuttgart/Instagram

According to BILD information, the couple walked to dinner. Boris and Lilian are said to live in a friend’s apartment near the restaurant in the Gablenberg district. It is said to be the same friend who provided Boris Becker with a private jet on December 15 when he was released from prison and deported from England. At that time, an S-Class Mercedes was waiting for him at Stuttgart Airport.

The “Nannina” in Stuttgart is one of the best Italian restaurants in the city Photo: Sascha Baumann / all4foto.de

Boris Becker shouldn’t like THAT at all…

At the end of March, the first details from a TV documentary on the British broadcaster ITV about the rise and fall of Boris Becker are to be published.

Filming in England and Germany is already underway, various people from his environment who also know his negative sides are being interviewed, including Lilly Becker (46), former friends of Becker, creditors, journalists and many more.

Let’s see how Boris tastes his expensive food then…

So sweetly Boris congratulates his daughter on her birthday

Boris Becker’s daughter Anna Ermakova is considered the biggest sensation on the RTL dance show “Let’s Dance” – and turned sweet 23 on Wednesday.

A reason for the tennis hero to congratulate Anna on Instagram. There he writes about a video that shows the dance talent in a “Let’s Dance” performance: “I wish my beautiful daughter only the best on her special day! I couldn’t be prouder of the woman she is becoming before our eyes. Love.”

And further: “Congratulations, Anna! Stay wild and independent and the world will be your oyster.”