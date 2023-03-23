Boris Johnson news live: Ex-PM says ‘completely wrong’ to think he was partying during lockdown – Reuters

Boris Johnson seen for the first time since the publication of the Partygate defense file
Boris Johnson said it was ‘completely wrong’ to say he partied during the lockdown as he accused MPs of investigating whether he misled the House of Commons in their investigation.
After swearing on a bible, he tried to discredit the all-party seven-party panel, attacking chairwoman Harriet Harman as “prejudicial” and suggesting the proceedings were “extremely peculiar”.
In his opening statement – which was interrupted by a vote on Northern Ireland – he told the committee “hand on heart, I did not lie to the House”.
Faced with questions from veteran Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin, the former prime minister said leaving drinks for outgoing aide Lee Cain ‘had to happen’, adding: ‘If anyone thinks I was partying during lockdown , he is completely wrong. »
Mr Johnson must respond to requests for one-off and insider helpers from No 10 who sit uncomfortably alongside his defense that he has been told Covid rules are being fully adhered to at Downing Street parties during the lock.
If committee MPs find against him, they will decide on a sanction, which could be a written apology, a pay cut or suspension from the Commons for a specified period.
Watch live: Boris Johnson at the Partygate committee hearing
Independent television arranges for the Prime Minister to appear before the Privileges Committee live on YouTube.
Liam James22 mars 2023 13:54
Boris Johnson’s political career in jeopardy
Boris Johnson is fighting for his political future after MPs investigating his denials from the party hit out at the “flimsy” assurances on which they were based.
In sometimes angry testimony lasting over three hours, the former prime minister insisted there was not a shred of ‘evidence’ to show he had lied to MPs.
It would have been “completely insane” for him to have misled Parliament, he told the Privileges Committee which could recommend his suspension from the House of Commons.
If a proposed 10-day suspension is passed by MPs, a by-election for Mr Johnson’s seat could be triggered, potentially ending his parliamentary career.
Alisha Rahman Sarkar23 mars 2023 04:30
Liam Gallagher says Boris Johnson got ‘handed his ass’ during Partygate inquiry
For more than three hours, Mr Johnson was questioned whether he knew parties were taking place in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Boris Johnson is getting his fat ass back on a plate that says the moment on TV these days is wonderful (sic),” the former Oasis frontman tweeted during the broadcast hearing.
Emilie Atkinson23 mars 2023 04:00
Watch: Johnson showed a supercut of times he told Parliament he was following the rules
Partygate: Johnson showed supercut of times he told Parliament he was following the rules
Emilie Atkinson23 mars 2023 03:00
Braggart Boris Johnson suffers double humiliation from the Commons because of Partygate and Brexit
Boris Johnson’s hopes of a political comeback appeared dashed on Wednesday after he was accused of making a “flimsy” apology on Partygate at the same time he failed to lead a Commons revolt against Rishi Sunak.
In a sometimes moody TV hearing about the scandal, the former Prime Minister defended parties inside No 10 during the pandemic – including one attended by his wife and interior designer – as “ necessary” for professional purposes.
It also emerged that Mr Johnson had been explicitly warned against claiming all Covid guidelines had been followed – but did so anyway.
Our Whitehall Editor Kate Devlin and political correspondent Adam Forest rapport:
Emilie Atkinson23 mars 2023 02:00
Boris Johnson: People who say the garden party event was purely social are ‘completely wrong’ – watch
During Boris Johnson’s Partygate hearing, Labor MP Yvonne Fovargue quizzed the ex-PM on his former aide Lee Cain’s claim that a Downing Street garden party was a ‘purely social event’ .
Mr Johnson said it was ‘not a big social gathering’. He added: “People who say we were partying at No 10 just don’t know what they’re talking about. »
Watch their exchange here:
Boris Johnson: People who say the garden party event was purely social are ‘completely wrong’
Emilie Atkinson23 mars 2023 01:00
Mick Hucknall calls Boris Johnson ‘despicable’ during Partygate committee hearing
Mick Hucknall has vehemently condemned former Prime Minister Boris Johnson for denying lying about the party during the Covid lockdown.
Johnson is currently under investigation into whether he misled the House of Commons in its investigation into Partygate. At Wednesday’s committee hearing, Johnson said claims he was “partying during lockdown” were false.
At the hearing, Johnson tried to justify a particular gathering for the departure of aide Lee Cain, saying they “had to happen.”
Emilie Atkinson23 mars 2023 00:00
Rees-Mogg claims Johnson ‘won in the court of public opinion’
Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said Boris Johnson ‘has won in the court of public opinion’ following his party’s investigative grid.
The former Prime Minister’s arch-loyalist said Channel 4 News“I think if Boris Johnson went to a by-election he would win it comfortably. Because I think he wins in the court of public opinion, which sees this as a puppet court.
He also said: ‘It was abundantly clear that he had behaved himself, that he had told the truth as he understood it at the time, as he had been advised. He spoke the truth as he perceived it.
When told that Mr Johnson had appeared shaken at the hearing, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “I thought he actually modeled himself on a cucumber and was pretty cool. »
Emilie Atkinson22 mars 2023 23:00
Watch: Rishi Sunak releases long-awaited personal tax documents
Rishi Sunak releases long-awaited personal tax documents
Emilie Atkinson22 mars 2023 22:00
Boris Johnson partygate investigation: what happens next?
Boris Johnson’s political future is in the hands of the Privileges Committee as the panel of MPs decides whether he lied to Parliament about the party gate.
During a barbecue lasting more than three hours, the former Prime Minister was faced with a host of questions about what he knew about the parties organized in Downing Street during the confinement and his explanations to MPs.
Here’s what we learned from the session and what to expect next:
Emilie Atkinson22 mars 2023 21:00