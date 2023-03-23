Boris Johnson news live: Ex-PM says ‘completely wrong’ to think he was partying during lockdown – Reuters

Boris Johnson seen for the first time since the publication of the Partygate defense file

Boris Johnson said it was ‘completely wrong’ to say he partied during the lockdown as he accused MPs of investigating whether he misled the House of Commons in their investigation.

After swearing on a bible, he tried to discredit the all-party seven-party panel, attacking chairwoman Harriet Harman as “prejudicial” and suggesting the proceedings were “extremely peculiar”.

In his opening statement – ​​which was interrupted by a vote on Northern Ireland – he told the committee “hand on heart, I did not lie to the House”.

Faced with questions from veteran Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin, the former prime minister said leaving drinks for outgoing aide Lee Cain ‘had to happen’, adding: ‘If anyone thinks I was partying during lockdown , he is completely wrong. »

Mr Johnson must respond to requests for one-off and insider helpers from No 10 who sit uncomfortably alongside his defense that he has been told Covid rules are being fully adhered to at Downing Street parties during the lock.

If committee MPs find against him, they will decide on a sanction, which could be a written apology, a pay cut or suspension from the Commons for a specified period.