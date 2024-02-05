Borrell travels to Ukraine to confirm long-term EU military support

KIEV.- The High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, travels this February 6 to Ukraine where he will confirm the long-term military support of the European bloc, at a time when he hopes to attract the support of the Twenty-Seven to supply weapons to Ukraine in the context of the Russian invasion.

In statements from Poland, where he met with the Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, the head of European diplomacy confirmed his trip to kyiv where he indicated that he will convey that the UE has to support Ukraine “with everything it needs.” “It is not a question of time but of quantity and quality of supply. We must do more and faster because Ukraine must prevail,” he said.

Borrell explained that he will discuss with the Ukrainian authorities the future security commitments of the EU with the country, invaded for more than 23 months by the Russian Army. Thus, the High Representative hopes that the Twenty-Seven will reach an agreement at the beginning of March on his proposal to dedicate 5 billion each year in military support to Ukraine, within the framework of the European Peace Mechanism. “If we reach an agreement, we will provide predictability and sustainability in support for Ukraine by co-financing it at the EU level,” he explained.

Last summer, Borrell proposed a plan to the bloc’s member states to sustain military aid to Ukraine. The idea that is gaining support among the Twenty-Seven is to design a specific fund for Ukraine within the European Peace Mechanism, the instrument with which the EU has financed the shipment by Member States of military material to Ukraine since the early stages of the Russian invasion.

Through this tool, the EU has adopted seven rounds of military aid to Ukraine, for a total of 3.6 billion euros. With the Mechanism, the EU reimburses part of the expenditure on military equipment that its members give to Ukraine.

On the other hand, Hungary’s position, which has been vetoing new rounds of European financing for a year alleging disputes with Ukraine, has not helped. This blockade generates great discomfort among European partners and highlights the need to maintain support, at a time when the United States has frozen aid due to the rejection of the Republicans and when several NATO countries are debating commitments with Ukraine. long-term security policies agreed upon at the last summit of allied leaders in Lithuania

Source: With information from Europa Press