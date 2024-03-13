Borussia Dortmund advances to the Champions League quarter-finals after beating PSV Eindhoven

DORTMUND.- Jadon Sancho’s early goal and Marco Reus’ goal in agony catapulted Borussia Dortmund to the quarterfinals of the Champions League by beating PSV Eindhoven 2-0 on Wednesday in the second leg of the round of 16.

Sancho scored when barely three minutes had passed and Reus scored in the fifth minute of extra time to certify Dortmund’s 3-1 victory on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the first leg that was played in Eindhoven.

Dortmund was a storm at the start of the match: Ian Maatsen demanded Walter Benítez, PSV’s Argentine goalkeeper, shortly before Sancho’s goal.

Julian Brandt provided the pass that the English midfielder took advantage of to score his second goal in as many games. Sancho defined with a shot into the lower left corner.

Embed THOSE CLASSIFIED TO THE 4TH OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ⚽️ Real Madrid

Barcelona

Atlético de Madrid

Arsenal

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

PSG pic.twitter.com/IAEpm3rZw1 — VarskySports (@VarskySports) March 13, 2024

Niclas Füllkrug shot wide when he was one-on-one in front of the goalkeeper in the 11th minute and Donyell Malen wasted an excellent chance against the club where he began his career.

PSV coach Peter Bosz sent Mexican striker Hirving Lozano onto the field for Til at the start of the second half, and the team showed more impetus.

The reaction of the visitors perplexed Dortmund coach Edin Terzi, even more so when “Chucky” Lozano hit the post with a shot. Kobel also did his best to deny Bakayoko’s shot in the 71st, shortly before Sancho went off injured. Reus entered through English.

Unexpected response for Dortmund:

One of Reus’s first actions was to take a free kick that Füllkrug sent into the net, but the goal was disallowed due to an advanced position after consulting the VAR.

Lozano tested Kobel with another mid-range shot before Reus declared victory.

Source: AP