Bosnian writer Abdulah Sidran dies at 79

SARAJEVO.- He writer y poet Bosnian Abdulah Sidran – who worked as a scriptwriter for renowned filmmaker Emir Kusturica – died on Saturday, March 24, in Sarajevo at 79 to the local media reported today.

Sidran suffered serious health problems in the last year of his life and was removed from the public eye, except for some publications on social networks.

Writer’s beginnings

Sidran, born in Sarajevo in 1944, began his literary career as a poet, but became known internationally for his work as a scriptwriter for Kusturica in the film Dad is on a business tripwhich won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1985.

The writer was also the co-writer of Kusturica’s 1981 film Do you remember Dolly Bell?”

His work was marked by conflict and his book The Sarajevo Tomb which was published during the war between 1991-1995, won the PEN award.

“Persecution for political reasons in one generation… is transmitted to the next. It is the curse of the Balkans, the curse of our destiny is this, the fact that in practice the past does not exist, the past is hotter.” than the present,” Sidran said in an interview on local television in 2011.

Sidran was a member of the Bosnian Academy of Sciences and Arts (Anubih) and received during his career several local and international awards.

FUENTE: AFP