Botox: Deadly Neurotoxin – That’s what it’s really made of

Berlin.

Botox is used to slow down the natural aging process. But the origin of the neurotoxin is not very appetizing.

Many actors, singers and models have it injected: Botox. More and more people are doing this neurotoxin squirt on face to slow down the natural one. In 2021 it was used in more than 300,000 treatments. But what is Botox at all? And how does it work?

Botox: This is the origin of the neurotoxin

What few people would suspect: the story of Botox begins with a deadly one food poisoning in the 19th century. The so-called botulism is derived from the Latin word for sausage, “botulus”.

were the triggers for the poisoning bacteria, which entered the body by eating spoiled sausage. The toxic substances led to signs of paralysis: first only on the head, they spread to the entire body.

Botulism can even stop the lung function or of the heart and thereby lead to death. While many people died from it in the 19th century, today there is an antidote that can be administered.













When is Botox used?

The botulinum toxin is considered one of the deadliest poisons for humans. Nevertheless, it has been used in medicine since the 1980s. It is particularly well-known for its wrinkle-smoothing effect – often used as a remedy for frown lines, forehead wrinkles or laugh lines. The neurotoxin paralyzes the facial muscles in certain areas and thus prevents the formation of wrinkles.





However, Botox is also used for other complaints. It can, for example, at excessive Sweat help. The reason: the botulinum toxin destroys the nerve bridge to the sweat glands so that they can no longer produce sweat.

The poison is also used for chronic migraines. It is injected into the head and neck muscles so that they no longer become tense and can trigger migraines. Botox is also occasionally used in the treatment of squinting administered. By injecting into the eye muscle, it prevents the misalignment.

Also read: Brilliant white eyes from blue drops – expert warns

What is done during a Botox treatment?

In a Botox treatment, small amounts of the neurotoxin are injected into the desired area of ​​the face or body, so that there is a paralysis takes place. Muscles can then no longer tense and move. This influences facial expressions, for example.

What are the risks of Botox?

Even if botulinum toxin is one of the most dangerous poisons for humans, poisoning during a cosmetic treatment is almost impossible due to its strong dilution. “In the hands of an experienced doctor with a good knowledge of the anatomy of the facial muscles the injection of botulinum toxin is a low-risk method,” according to the Bundesverband für Ambulantes Operieren eV

Nevertheless, side effects and a certain risk during treatment cannot be completely ruled out

Redness, swelling and headaches can occur during and especially after the treatment. Dry or watery eyes are also possible.

Some patients temporarily squint after the injection. Bruising at the puncture sites is also possible if the syringe penetrates through blood vessels, for example.

If the wrong dosage is used, a Botox treatment, for example, can lead to a hanging song a lowered eyebrow or articulation disorders.

a lowered eyebrow or articulation disorders. Due to the paralysis of certain muscle groups, changes in the state of mind are also possible. If parts of the facial expressions are not moved, this affects the mood centers in the brain. This can mean that mood improves or worsens. For this reason, Botox is also used to treat depression, for example.

The side effects usually disappear quickly, but usually at the latest after a few weeks or months when the Botox wears off. Also, as with any injection treatment, there is a risk of infection or bleeding.

How long does Botox last?

How long the Effect Botox persists varies from person to person. It depends on how quickly the poison is broken down. Some people even form antibodies that make Botox break down faster.

According to the German Society for Aesthetic Botulinum and Filler Therapy eV (DGBT), the effect of a wrinkle treatment be gone after a few months. Various practices state that the effect can last two to four months with the first treatment and four to six months with all subsequent treatments.

What is the difference between Hyaluron and Botox?

In addition to Botox, hyaluronic acid is also often used to treat wrinkles. The two active ingredients for different Fold used. Hyaluron occurs in the human body and provides fullness and elasticity. With increasing age, the hyaluronic acid content in the body decreases and the skin loses elasticity and moisture.

through the injection should give the skin smoothness again. Wrinkles are smoothed and filled from the inside. Hyaluron is used, for example, in the mouth area or for sagging cheekbones.

Also interesting: Medicine – What exactly happens during a penis enlargement?

Who is Botox not suitable for?

Botox treatment is not recommended for breastfeeding or pregnant women. Even people who have a muscle disease or have a blood clot disorder should refrain from a Botox application according to the DGBT.

How much does a Botox treatment cost?

Die Prices for a Botox treatment vary depending on the application area and clinic. As a rule, an amount between 150 and 600 euros can be assumed, depending on how much is sprayed. You often pay for several units.

Can you exercise after a botox treatment?

After receiving Botox, it is better not to exercise for two to three days. In addition, from the aisle to Solariumthe sauna and the blazing sun.

More advice articles:

HPV vaccinations for boys too: What you should know

Why breastfeeding is especially important after a cesarean section

YouTube makes it easier to find reputable health videos

Is Botox covered by health insurance?

Basically, there is no difference between statutory and private health insurance when it comes to assumption of costs from Botox treatments. There is usually no coverage for cosmetic procedures. If the application is medically necessary, Botox and medication will be paid for.

WAZ newsletter: Register now for free! The daily newsletter – now with all important updates about the war in Ukraine.





Going out tips and news from the scene in the Revier: Register here for the free WAZ Gastro newsletter!





More articles from this category can be found here: Life



