Bottrop animal shelter is looking for a home for uneducated Nele (2)

Because her mistress passed away, Nele has been living in the Bottrop animal shelter since February. The bitch is sweet but rowdy towards other dogs.

Nele is a two-year-old neutered German Shepherd mix bitch who was handed over to the Bottrop animal shelter in February because her owner passed away. Now the animal friends are looking for a new home for them.

She is a dog that loves people, but behaves rudely and very dominantly towards other dogs. Nele has had almost no upbringing. For them, the animal lovers are looking for experienced dog lovers who have the joy and the necessary patience to train this bitch to become a great companion/family dog.

The animal shelter at Wilhelm-Tell-Straße 65 is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; the animal shelter is closed on Thursdays, Sundays and public holidays. More information is available at www.tierheim-bottrop.de and on 02041 93848.

















