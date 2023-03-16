Bouthier case: 8 defendants referred to a criminal court in Morocco

These defendants were referred to a criminal court in Tangier in particular for “human trafficking” and “sexual harassment”.

Eight collaborators of the former French boss Jacques Bouthier were sent to a criminal court in Tangier, in northern Morocco, in particular for “human trafficking” and “sexual harassment”, we learned Thursday from lawyers for the civil parties.

The case was initiated in Morocco following complaints from former employees of a Moroccan subsidiary of the brokerage giant Assu 2000 (renamed Vilavi), filed in June 2022 in Tangier.

The eight accused – six Moroccans, including two women and two French – are being prosecuted for “trafficking in human beings”, “sexual harassment”, “incitement to debauchery” and “non-denunciation of attempted or committed crimes”, detailed l lawyer for the civil parties, Nezha Khoubiza, during a press conference in Rabat.

Four defendants already incarcerated

Four defendants are currently in detention while the other four will be able to appear free, said Master Karima Salama, another lawyer.

“A ninth suspect in the case, a Frenchman, died in a road accident recently,” she added, without further details.

The alleged facts occurred between 2018 and April 2022 in Tangier branches of the Assu 2000 group, headed at the time by Jacques Bouthier.

The investigating judge completed his sexual harassment investigation on January 18.

After a first hearing on March 7 before the Criminal Chamber of First Instance of the Court of Appeal of Tangier, the trial is due to resume on March 28 next.

Rare testimonies in Morocco

A total of six plaintiffs filed civil suits. They had testified to systematic sexual harassment, threats and intimidation within Assu 2000 in Tangier, in a climate of social insecurity.

Rare confessions in Morocco where victims of sexual abuse are often stigmatized by society.

“Our lives have been turned upside down by this case. We are in a situation of constant vulnerability and stress, but the opening of this trial is a good thing”, welcomed one of them Thursday during the conference of press.

“We hope that this trial will bring justice to the victims”, wished Master Khoubiza.

Aged 76, Jacques Bouthier was indicted and imprisoned at the end of May 2022 in Paris for human trafficking, rape and sexual assault on minors. On the other hand, he is not being prosecuted at this stage in Morocco.