Boy steals Amazon package accompanied by his mother in Miami

A young boy was caught on a security camera while stealing an Amazon package accompanied by his mother.

The events happened last Monday in a house in Miami. A security camera captured the moment when the minor, approximately five years old, approached the door of the home and stole a package left by the e-commerce company.

Apparently, the mother instigated the little boy to act, and now the Miami police are trying to locate her. According to America TeVepolice authorities identify both as “the porch pirates.”

“We want and need the public’s help in identifying, not the child, but in identifying the adult who told this child to commit that crime. The child is not going to be charged, the child is not going to be guilty of anything, we are simply trying to determine who is the person who is telling this child to commit the crimes,” the spokesperson for the Police of Miami, Mike Vega.

According to authorities, the woman and the minor are suspected of committing embezzlements like this in various places in the city.

Thefts of packages left at residences by courier companies seem to be multiplying in Miami.

In recent days, an unusual video showed the moment when an Amazon deliveryman left a package next to the door of a home. The subject returned later to take another package which was at the door of another apartment on the same floor.

In the images – recorded by a surveillance camera of the house that was robbed – you can see how the delivery man arrives, leaves a package next to an apartment, takes a photo as confirmation of the delivery and apparently leaves.

However, after a period of time, the subject returned to the place wearing a sweater and sunglasses, and then took the package from the other home.

At the end of January, a man and a woman were arrested in Miami accused of stealing mail from several Sunset Drive homes. The detainees were identified as Miguel Hernández Sánchez, 30, and Dafne María Roldán, 29.

Days before, a Cuban was surprised by a driver while walking through a residential area of ​​Miami and, allegedly, He was trying to steal from mailboxes in the area.