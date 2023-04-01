BRAV-M at Hanouna: the prefect of police opens an investigation and takes legal action

On Friday on TPMP, four people with hooded faces and modified voices presented themselves as members of BRAV-M. The Paris police headquarters accuses them of being usurpers.

The prefect of police of Paris Laurent Nunez announced Friday evening the opening of an administrative investigation and the referral to justice after the presence of four people claiming to be BRAV-M (motorcycle police officers) in the program Touche pas à my post (TPMP) by Cyril Hanouna.

“The first elements in our possession suggest that these people do not belong to the BRAV-M (Brigade for the repression of violent actions – motorcyclist)”, wrote the police headquarters (PP) in a tweet.

“In any case, the prefect of police opens an administrative investigation and seizes the prosecutor of the Republic of Paris”, added the PP.

“The Protesters’ Best Friends”

On Friday, in Cyril Hanouna’s TPMP program on C8, four people, with hooded faces, black hoods on their heads and modified voices, presented themselves as members of BRAV-M, an orange armband marked police on the arm. They explained that the people they had to face in demonstrations were “Black bloc determined to kill (them)”.

The “Black Bloc are the demonstrators’ worst enemies and we are the demonstrators’ best friends”, said one of them.

“We were really created to seek out the most radical and violent elements,” she added.