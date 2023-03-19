Brawl at the VfV Cup game – security guards injured

On Saturday, after the game between FC Lustenau 1907 and SC Austria Lustenau Amateure, fans tried to gain unauthorized access to the stadium. They were extremely violent and injured several security guards.

At 2:00 p.m. the VfV Cup match between FC Lustenau 1907 and SC Austria Lustenau Amateurs took place in the stadium on Holzstrasse in Lustenau. After the end of the game at around 4:15 p.m., a violent group from the Austria Lustenau fan club, consisting of around 40 people, left the stadium and went to the western main entrance, where they tried to force their way into the stadium.

In order to gain access to the stadium, several people sometimes kicked the main entrance gate and the adjacent barred door or tried to get in by climbing over the restricted area. Deployed employees of a security service tried to push back the group, which resulted in attacks by Austria Lustenau fans on the security guards. In the course of the altercation, at least five employees of the security service were injured by punches, kicks, throwing bottles and being slammed with flagpoles. In addition, a spectator who was in the stadium at the time of the altercation suffered a cut on his forearm from a metal club banner that was thrown. Furthermore, the main entrance gate and a club banner were damaged and a plexiglass pane was smashed. A report will be made to the public prosecutor’s office or district administrative authority.