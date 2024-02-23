Brazil explodes over Alves’ conviction: It is soft in the face of such an atrocity

He Alves case I lived this Thursday one of the most decisive days. The footballer was convicted four years and six months in prison for sexually assaulting a young woman at the Sutton nightclub on the night of December 30 to 31, 2022. The sentence also includes for the accused five years of supervised release, a restraining order for the victim for nine years and six months and compensation of 150,000 euroswhich was already paid before the trial took place.

The payment of this money has been decisive in giving Alves a lower sentence than expected. The court states that the payment of 150,000 euros, as civil liability for the victim, was decisive for the footballer to have a lesser punishment. This sentence generated a cast of reactions from faces of national politics, such as Irene Montero, Yolanda Daz, Ione Belarra, Ana Redondo or Ana Als, among many others. I hope it serves as an exemplary measure. In this country, there is no more machismo, no more sexual assaults, said the second vice president of the Government and leader of Sumar.

Enlarge (FILES) Brazilian footballer Dani Alves looks on at the start of his trial at the High Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona, on February 5, 2024. Ex-Brazil star Dani Alves has been sentenced to 4.5 years in jail for rape, Barcelona’s court announced on February 22, 2024. (Photo by Jordi BORRAS / POOL / AFP) JORDI BORRAS AFP

The absurd thing was that he asked Neymar to borrow money

The Government of Brazil has publicly shown its indignation at the sentence issued by the Barcelona Court. She has made it through Cida Gonalves, women’s minister. The policy qualifies this sentence as mix Due to the such an atrocity committed by the former soccer player cul. We know that it is a soft sentence in the face of such an atrocity in the life of a woman. Still, he hopes that this event serve as an example to the world. A woman’s word has value and no is no. Gonalves has revealed that the Government of Luiz Incio Lula da Silva is preparing a measure so that all women have the right to have fun safely in bars and clubs.

Related news

This is not everything, Hoffmann’s bluespresident of the ruling Workers’ Party and member of the Government of Brazil, has exploded against Neymar for having lent his former teammate 150,000 euros as a mitigation for the damage caused. A money that Alves allocated for the payment of compensation before the trial took place. The fact of having paid this amount of money before hearing the sentence expresses a reparatory desire that must be considered as a mitigating circumstance.

The conviction of the rapist Daniel Alves is pedagogical and exemplary, it shows that society no longer tolerates sexist and misgynous behavior. The absurd thing was that he borrowed money from Neymar, paid the compensation and reduced the sentence, something that does not solve anything for the victim, does not erase his suffering.the deputy regrets.