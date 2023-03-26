Brazil is below the goal of vaccination against HPV | metropolises

A study by the Cancer Foundation, released to mark World Cervical Cancer Prevention Day, celebrated this Sunday (3/26), reveals that all Brazilian capitals and regions are vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV) virus. below the target established by the National Immunization Program (PNI) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

This means that by 2030, Brazil will not reach the necessary goal for the elimination of the disease, which constitutes a public health problem. The survey is based on the PNI vaccination records of girls between 9 and 14 years old, in the period from 2013 to 2021, and boys aged 11 to 14 years old, between 2017 and 2021.

Throughout Brazil, vaccination coverage of the female population between 9 and 14 years old reaches 76% for the first dose and 57% for the second dose. Adherence to the second dose is lower than the first, varying between 50% and 62%, depending on the region. In the male population between 11 and 14 years old, adherence to vaccination against HPV is lower than that of females in Brazil as a whole.

Vaccination coverage among boys is 52% in the first dose and 36% in the second, much lower than recommended. The North Region has the lowest male vaccination coverage, 42% in the first dose and 28% in the second. The full study can be accessed on the Cancer Foundation website.

