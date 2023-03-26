Brazilian musician and comedian Juca Chaves died aged 84

O The 84-year-old artist had been hospitalized for 15 days and died “due to complications from respiratory problems”, reported the portal, which adds that Juca Chaves’ family asked that no more information be disclosed.

Composer, musician, humorist and critic, Jurandyr Czaczkes Chaves, birth name, was born on October 22, 1938, in Rio de Janeiro, but decades ago he changed the city of birth for Salvador, where he lived in the Itapuã neighborhood with his family .

Juca Chaves was known as “O Menestrel Maldito”, a name given to him by the poet Vinicius de Moraes.

Graduated in classical music, Juca Chaves began his professional career in 1955, on TV Tupi, in São Paulo, always with acidic, intelligent humor and social criticism, writes the portal.

During the Brazilian military dictatorship, which ruled between 1964 and 1985, Juca Chaves was persecuted and forced to exile, having lived six years between Portugal and Italy.

Juca Chaves is the author of songs that became successful in Brazil, such as “A cúmplice”, “Menina”, “Que saudade” and “Presidente Bossa Nova”.

The musician was a candidate for the Senate in Bahia in 2006 by the PSDC and used poetry and humor to ask for votes, and although he was not elected, his campaign amused Bahians at the time.

“This time Bahian people, Bahians of all colors, your intelligent vote with justice and love will not be a bought vote, if we have Juca Chaves a senator in the Senate”, he said during election time.

In 2015, Juca gained prominence again with a satire that talked about the political situation in Brazil and defended Operation Lava Jato.

With a career spanning 60 years, several catchphrases and successes, Juca summoned the public to his shows with one of his famous phrases: “Go to my show and help Juquinha buy his caviar”.

The funeral ceremonies will take place today at the Bosque da Paz cemetery, where the body of Juca Chaves will be cremated.

