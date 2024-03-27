Brazil’s women’s minister, outraged by Alves’ freedom: It was a mistake

Clamor in the Government of Brazil for the release of Dani Alvesafter paying the bail of one million euros imposed by Section 21 of the Barcelona Court, which allowed him to leave Brians 2 prison on Tuesday at 4:26 p.m. after fourteen months and five days in provisional prison, after being convicted to four and a half years in prison, in addition to another five years of supervised release, removal and incommunication with the victim for nine years and six months, and compensation of 150,000 and payment of the costs of the trial, for the crime of sexual assault which he committed on the night of December 30, 2022 in the private bathroom of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

The Minister of Women, Cida Gonalveswas in charge of express this Monday the discomfort of the government Brazilian with the decision of the Catalan Court, and He said he felt very indignant when he saw him released after being convicted. for sexual assault.

(I receive it with) a lot of indignation. Five million reais (one million euros in exchange) They buy the freedom of a rapist who has already been tried, convicted of rapesaid Cida Gonalves.

A woman’s word is being violated once again, suffering the consequences. I think it was a mistake. I can’t judge what happened in Spain, but he should serve his sentence in prison, Gonalves added.

A sentence that at the moment will not continue to be effective until the parties’ appeals are resolved in the Superior Court of Justice. Furthermore, they could still later appeal to the Supreme Court, so The Brazilian could continue in freedom for two more yearsabout.

