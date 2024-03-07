Brbara Rey, sentenced to 18 months for a crime of confiscation of assets

Bárbara Rey has been sentenced to two years in prison for a crime of confiscation of assets. The artist has reached an agreement with the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office, which requested three years and six months in prison, after recognizing the facts of which she was accused after evade the payment to the Treasury of 143,902.24 euros claimed by the Tax Agency between the years 2006 and 2008.

Her children, Sofa and Ángel Cristo Jr., a sister of the star and three other defendants have also avoided prison after accepting a one-year sentence for being collaborators in this crime.. Yesterday, Wednesday, Bárbara Rey and her daughter went to the Provincial Court of Madrid accompanied by their lawyers to testify about this accusation. The actress claimed to be very calm because you don’t owe anything to the Treasury. Everything has gone very well and we are very calm.

The actress acknowledged the crime committed and, in turn, accepted an 18-month prison sentence and a fine of 1,800 euros after reaching an agreement. He also exonerated his two sons in his statement, who faced two and a half years in prison, as requested by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The strategy that almost landed her in prison

Everything came to light last June when some media revealed that Bárbara Rey was in the crosshairs of the Spanish justice system for a crime of confiscation of assets. The alarms went off in 2011 when the State Tax Administration Agency (AEAT) found malpractice in the payment of Personal Income Tax (IRPF) from the years 2006, 2007 and 2008.

In 2012, The Tax Agency notified of a debt contracted by the artist of 135,031.21 euros for the first year of 2006 and another of 131,569.98 euros for the second cycle between the years 2007 and 2008.. The Treasury set it as a deadline on March 20, 2013 to pay the required amount, but the vedette hall has another option Its purpose was to generate the bankruptcy of the debts incurred, making it impossible for their legitimate owners to collect them.pick up the car to which you have had access Europa Press.

The Prosecutor’s Office indicates that there were a total of 13 operations to demonstrate an alleged situation of economic insolvency, in which his two sons, his brother and the rest of the accused participated. A strategy that almost landed her in prison.