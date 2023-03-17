Breakdown of SVB, the bank of startups, could it impact Brazil?

Silicon Valley Bank, also known as the startup bank, collapsed over the weekend and drew attention to a possible financial crisis in the technology sector. No wonder the institution has this nickname. In the portfolio, the biggest clients are Silicon Valley companies, in addition to investment funds that bankroll the ideas of startups. The case began last Friday, the 10th, and culminated in a rush by clients to get their money out of the institution.

To understand what happened to Slicon Valley Bank, Wagner Wakka talks with Jorge Azevedo, co-founder, startup mentor and angel investor in more than four hundred companies. Still, he asks how this break could affect the market here in Brazil.

