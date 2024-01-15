MIAMI .- Susan G. Komen, the principal organization Breast Cancer World Cup, congratulates Rep. Marie Woodson (D-Pembroke Pines) and Sen. Lori Berman (D-Boynton Beach) for working with Komen to remove financial barriers to early detection of breast cancer. breast cancer ensuring that everyone has equitable access to diagnostic and complementary breast images.

In 2023 alone, more than 22,670 people were diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 3,170 died from the disease in Florida. The exorbitant out-of-pocket costs associated with essential breast imaging procedures, ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars, often force people to make the difficult decision of skipping these tests or making significant financial sacrifices.

“No one should have to give up a test that helps rule out breast cancer or confirm the need for a biopsy because of cost, yet thousands of people in Florida do so each year,” said Molly Guthrie, vice president of Policy and Defending. in Susan G. Komen.

He added: “This bill will provide critical access to diagnostics and complementary imaging so people can get the care they need without having to bear undue financial burden. “It is an important step toward equitable access to care, potentially saving lives by facilitating early detection and treatment.”

HB 773/SB 932, introduced by Representative Woodson and Senator Berman, eliminates patient out-of-pocket costs for medically necessary diagnoses and supplemental breast imaging, including MRIs, ultrasounds, and diagnostic mammograms. While no-cost mammograms are currently available to women, when a mammogram reveals an abnormality, additional diagnostics and imaging are necessary so medical providers can take a closer look at the abnormality and determine if a biopsy is needed. The high out-of-pocket costs of follow-up imaging deter many people in Florida from obtaining them, and as a result, breast cancer may be diagnosed at a later stage.

“Many Floridians who need complementary and diagnostic breast exams for the early detection of breast cancer are subject to out-of-pocket costs that are simply unaffordable,” said Senator Berman. “Many Floridians who need complementary and diagnostic breast exams for early detection of breast cancer are subject to out-of-pocket costs that are simply unaffordable,” said Senator Berman.

She added, “As a breast cancer survivor, I truly understand how important it is to ensure access to these medically necessary screenings, regardless of your socioeconomic status or background. “Now is the time to add Florida to the growing list of states that have already passed this life-saving legislation across the country.”

An estimated 12% of people are called for additional imaging after an abnormal screening mammogram and require diagnostic imaging. This diagnostic imaging or complementary imaging is often crucial for people previously diagnosed with breast cancer or those considered high risk. The cost creates inequities in care and imposes additional financial barriers for these patients, the release states.

“I have personal experience with early detection of breast cancer and know that this legislation will absolutely save lives,” said Rep. Woodson.

“There are many Floridians who simply cannot afford to pay for diagnostic or screening tests and will skip these life-saving tests to put food on the table for their families. No one should ever have to face making a decision like that. “I am hopeful that this legislation will be considered and supported by everyone during this upcoming session,” she added.

As Susan G. Komen’s report reads, despite significant advances in breast cancer detection and diagnosis over the past 30 years, disparities between demographic groups persist. Evidence shows that black and Hispanic patients with breast cancer tend to be diagnosed at a later stage, possibly due to delays in follow-up imaging after abnormal findings on an annual mammogram.

A study commissioned by Komen found that patients’ out-of-pocket costs range from $234 for a diagnostic mammogram to more than $1,000 for a breast MRI. Additionally, a recent study published in Radiology found that 1 in 5 patients said they would not go for recommended follow-up imaging if they had to pay a deductible.

komen-understanding-cost-coverage-with-dbi-final-report.pdf

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading breast cancer nonprofit, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has a comprehensive and unmatched 360-degree approach to combat this disease on all fronts and support millions of people in the US and countries around the world.

Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting people affected by breast cancer today, as tirelessly seeks the cures of tomorrow.

Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect on social media at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/

Source: With information from Susan G. Komen