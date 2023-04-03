“Breathe very deeply”: Magali Ripoll (Don’t forget the lyrics) humorously reframes an Internet user who is particularly critical of her

If Magali Ripoll puts a good mood in Do not forget the lyrics, it obviously does not only make people happy. Attacked by a particularly angry Internet user on Twitter, the singer of the France 2 game did not hesitate to answer him with humor.
Magali Ripoll is one of the pillars of Do not forget the lyrics. Alongside Fabien Haimovici, she accompanies the candidates during their performances in the giant karaoke of France 2, but she also helps to animate the show by dressing up in disguises or teasing the host. His pranks and memory lapses count for a lot in the success of Nagui’s game. However, the chorister is obviously not unanimous. This Sunday, April 2, she had to take over her Twitter account to reframe one of her particularly angry critics.
Marlène Schaff and Internet users support Magali Ripoll
“Magalie what are you crap! It’s getting worse and worse, you’re doing nothing but bullshit and you’re even pissing off the Zicos poor girl That you’re a pain in the neck How I pity you and in plys jiys you take a star You made Louis stammer, crazy”, swung a visibly annoyed user on the social network. A criticism that did not seem to shake the chorister, who sent him a response full of humor. “Good evening I did not understand all the content of your tweet but can I tell you that there is no ‘e’ in Magali and how honored I am to occupy so much of your precious time , each day“, she told him. Before concluding : “Breathe very deeply, I send you big big kisses”. His remarks greatly amused Marlène Schaff, whom the general public discovered as a coach during the last season of the Star Academy. “Nah but frankly Magualy! Vraiztmeng, it’s more pofssible lzes pehrrukques there!”, she replied, ostensibly mocking the typos of the detractor of Magali Ripoll. “His whole profile is almost nothing but anti Magali tweets. It’s obsessive at this level…”noticed for his part a surfer, vigilant. “It’s good to put him in his place. What right does he have to talk to you like that? I adore you. I’m in hospital at home, you’re my ray of sunshine!”, another supported her.
The chorister had discussed her relationship with viewers
Last December, Magali Ripoll confided precisely in Tele-Leisure on the special relationship she has with the viewers of the show, highlighting how much they were “benevolent” with her. “I don’t mind being recognized in the street because for me I am absolutely not a star. People behave with me in mirror of who I am, I am only a musician. Certainly, I am visible but I really hope for simplicity. The word ‘star’ is not part of my vocabulary. People are always benevolent, there is never anything out of place”, she rejoiced. With one exception!
