Bregenz: Unknown men threatened women with a hammer

On Saturday evening, two women in Bregenz were asked by an unknown person to hand over their valuables. When they refused, the man took a hammer out of his pocket.

At around 8:19 p.m., a 27-year-old and a 21-year-old were sitting on a bench on the lake shore near the motorboat club in Bregenz when an unknown male approached them from the West car park. The man stopped in front of the two women and demanded that money and valuables be handed over. After the women refused, the man took an ordinary machinist’s hammer from his left jacket pocket and repeated the demand for money and valuables mentioned at the beginning. He then tried to grab the handbags and snatch the women, but he did not succeed. The women then fled on foot to the west parking lot. A local search for the perpetrator was unsuccessful.