Brenda Zambrano and the TikTok with which she gave indications that her relationship with Guty Carrera was nearing its end

Brenda Zambrano left everyone baffled after On February 14, just on ‘Valentine’s Day’, he publicly announced the end of his almost three-year relationship with Guty Career through a statement in which he stressed that he would not provide details or explanations of the reasons for this decision.

“They have been asking me if I am single and I want to say yes. I ask my followers please respect for both sides “, the model pointed out in her pronouncement. This shook the show business, as the couple was considered one of the most solid in the show, both Peruvian and Mexican.

However, Brenda Zambrano He had already been giving indications that things with Guty Carrera were not going well. And it is that it is his TikTok account, Since the beginning of February, he began to publish videos with which he -apparently- intended to send hints to Edith Tapia’s son.

There is even a clip in which the following message is read: “Now I want to do things right with you”which is accompanied by the sound of the song ‘Go away’ by Bad Bunny and the influencer sings the part that says: “It’s over, he no longer feels anything for you, our series no longer comes out of seasons, so go away tell the devil to send you the pin”.

He spoke of the drama he experienced with ‘El Potro’

Some days ago, Brenda Zambrano decided to break his silence and gave an interview to the YouTube channel ‘Doble G’ in which he spoke for the first time about the reasons for his break with Guty Career. The Mexican actress called the ex-reality boy “bastard” for not having things clear in their romance and for having criticized her for her past.

“He was very annoyed by my past in Acapulco Shore, that I played playboy, he was always criticizing me about my past. The guy was not detailed at all, hopefully he will with the next girlfriend and see the mistakes he had with me. I always gave an image that my relationship was perfect, that’s the bad thing about social networks, you invent a life that is not.”said.

“I painted the perfect man and the perfect relationship, everyone loved us as a couple. Everything went to shit because I don’t love him anymore, I told him I don’t want to be with himthat I’m not happy, it was difficult for him to understand, and well, I’m the bad guy in the story… Everyone applauds him that he left me because I’m crazy and toxic, that is, I’m the bad guy for what come on TV”he added.

at another time, Brenda Zambrano She said that she is improving, because the break also hurt, however, she made it clear that now her only priority is her. Even, He confessed that Guty Carrera did not want to get married, but when he decided to end the relationship, he went to his mother to ask for his daughter’s hand.

He also confirmed that he is undergoing psychological treatment after ending his affair with the Peruvian. The former member of Acapulco Shore stated that during their relationship she stopped being herself and avoided going out or inviting her friends to her house because Guty Carrera was upset with her.