Bret Easton Ellis Says Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar Win Was “Political”

The American novelist is quite critical of Everything Everywhere All At Oncewinner of seven Oscars last week.

True to his usual outspokenness, Bret Easton Ellis strongly criticized the Oscar victory ofEverything Everywhere All At Once. According to him, Michelle Yeoh won the Oscar for best actress for “political” reasons.

“Cate Blanchett should have been crowned best actress for Warehouse rather than Michelle Yeoh. But it’s a political choice,” he said on le site TF1 Info.

In a context where the Oscars have often been accused of rewarding only white artists, Michelle Yeoh last week became the first actress of Asian origin to win the statuette for best actress.

Selon Bret Easton Ellis, Everything Everywhere All At Once had all the ingredients to win the Best Picture Oscar: “I don’t think people considered it the best picture. But I think to win the Best Picture Oscar, you have to make people cry.”

“I wanted to get out of the cinema”

The writer was not seduced by this delirious comedy. “You have to recognize that the directors have a lot of imagination. But there came a time when I couldn’t take it anymore. I wanted to get out of the cinema.”

“The first half hour, I was moved by this mother, this family and their problems with taxes. As soon as they come into the closet, I did not understand anything for an hour, even if there is very successful scenes individually. Except that at the end, people cry when the mother and the daughter reconcile. And it takes that to win best picture.”

The novelist preferred Warehousepsychological drama about a conductor accused of sexual assault: “Warehouse don’t make anyone cry. But it was the best movie I’ve seen in 2022. Brilliantly written, brilliantly directed, brilliantly acted. Very cold. But amazing.”

Sept Oscars

Everything Everywhere All At Once follows Evelyn Wang, a Chinese immigrant played by Michelle Yeoh, who runs a laundromat in the United States, catapulted to the rank of elected official, on which rests the hopes of thousands of parallel worlds threatened by an evil force who happens to be her own daughter .

This crazy comedy raided the Oscars by winning seven major awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress for its heroine Michelle Yeoh.