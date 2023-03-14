Brewers lose ground in permit control

Chihuahua.- The two main beer companies in the country in Chihuahua have been losing ground in the control of permits for the sale of alcoholic beverages, since in a matter of 10 years, they went from having around 90 percent of the licenses, to having the 70 percent.

The number of permits is 9,980 in the state. According to the Undersecretary of the Interior, Eloy García, the growth in the number of mini-supermarkets, as well as other businesses that sell alcoholic beverages, has generated that around three thousand licenses are owned by other companies or individuals. “The Oxxo chain of stores alone has 500 permits that they own,” he said.

For his part, Mauricio Moure, from the Organization of Bars and Nightclubs, declared that beer companies give incentives to businesses that agree to an exclusivity to sell their products, such as financial support to make improvements to their premises.

Another way in which businesses are encouraged to sell only one brand is through discounts, which improve their profit margins; however, for several of the businesses it is more profitable to sell both companies.

The state official mentioned that the distribution of permits for the sale of alcoholic beverages has been changing over time, due to the possibility of individuals acquiring the licenses directly. He mentioned that currently the distribution of the licenses that the breweries have can be rounded in that Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma Heineken handles 4,500, while its competitor, Grupo Modelo, has 2,500.

He pointed out that the supermarket chains have their own licenses, as well as the stores that offer retail, in addition to individuals, an example of this are two families in the Delicias region that have around 200 licenses between them.