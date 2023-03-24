Brexit dispute over Gibraltar still unresolved

More than three years after Great Britain left the EU, the border between the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar and Spain is still an open point of contention. Even though there were signs of a rapprochement from Spain at the beginning of the year, the most recent talks ended without result, as the “Financial Times” (“FT”) reported today.

Reuters/Jon Nazca



According to the newspaper, after “grueling talks” it is still unclear how things will continue at the Gibraltar-Spain border. Gibraltar has been at the center of talks between the UK, EU and Spanish officials since 2020, the Evening Standard wrote. A preliminary agreement provides that the majority of the approximately 30,000 people who cross the border every day will be waved through on presentation of an identity card or passport.

Spain continues to insist on being able to carry out passport controls at Gibraltar airport and port in the future. Great Britain continues to categorically reject this, as the “FT” further reported with reference to people involved in the talks. According to the newspaper, London is also trying to find a quick solution. The background to this is the upcoming elections in Spain at the end of the year. Specifically, if the conservative People’s Party wins, it could “become even more difficult to reach an agreement.”