Bridgerton: this daring scene completely traumatized Jonathan Bailey (Anthony)

The release date of season 3 of The Bridgerton Chronicle on Netflix remains secret, but Jonathan Bailey will be back in the sequel. Do the new episodes have new sulphurous scenes in store for us? One thing is certain: the actor had a hard time recovering from a daring scene in season 2.
If there is one thing for which the series The Bridgerton Chronicle is famous are his many sex scenes. Recently, Regé-Jean Page gave a not very glamorous detail about his intimate scenes with Phoebe Dynevor in season 1 of the Netflix series. Season 2, devoted to Anthony and Kate, contained much fewer scenes of this kind, something that ultimately did not displease internet users. Beyond the simple sex scenes, Jonathan Bailey appeared naked several times in the series, as in the first episode of season 2 where we can see him naked from the back. But it’s another scene that left a lasting (and traumatic) memory for the British star.
Jonathan Bailey has not recovered from this scene of Bridgerton
This is a scene that may seem trivial, but it was not at all to shoot for the actor who will soon be in the cast of the films Wicked and in the series Fellow Travelers. In episode 5 of season 2, we can see Anthony in his bath, meditating on his desire to break off his engagement with Edwina after the dinner shared with the Sheffields. And precisely, this scene was not so simple for Jonathan Bailey, as he confided in an interview given to the Los Angeles Times. For what ? The actor didn’t particularly like filming in undress with a camera… between his legs. “There was a camera in the water between my legs filming. It was as if I was giving birth in water! I remember that afterwards, I was shocked by this day that I had lived and lost because it’s hard to explain that to people” he had explained.
Especially since the actor remembers going out for drinks with friends. And he had a problem. “I went to a pub that night for a beer. When I got to the second, I said to myself ‘There is something weird’. I realized that I still had my protective thong on because I was so traumatized and had left the set so quickly that I hadn’t taken it off. I still have it at home!“he amused himself.
This technique to protect the private parts of actors on the set of sex scenes
In another interview, Jonathan Bailey shared the technique used to protect actors during the filming of sex scenes. “If there are two people doing a sex scene, the rule is that they must have three barriers separating them and there are certain acts where a half-inflated balloon can allow you to do the movement without having to touch each other physically. It’s really silly and sometimes we burst out laughing, but it makes things less awkward.” he had explained. It is true that it is far from being glamorous!
