Briefly informed: electricity price brake, DDoS, wind industry, WLAN



Electricity price brake for heat pumps

Heat pump operators have found themselves in an interesting position in recent months. On the one hand, the government wants and encourages the installation of heat pumps for the heat transition, and on the other hand, the electricity price brake initially slowed down the electricity price to a level that made the operation of a heat pump less attractive. At this point, the cabinet now wants to make adjustments. The price for electric heating and heat pumps should be capped at 28 cents per kilowatt hour for part of the consumption. In order to promote electromobility, this electricity price cap should also be extended to charging at home wallboxes.

DDoS attacks on official websites

In the last few days, several official websites of federal states have been attacked with DDoS. Weak points in an IT infrastructure are exploited in order to cause the entire system to collapse by overloading it. The Federal Office for Information Security informed heise online that it was informed about the events. However, it did not provide any information about who launched the attacks. The police union emphasized that the federal and state police forces needed a “common and strong protective shield against cyber attacks – and from a single source”. Sufficient money is needed for this to attract the necessary IT specialists.



Wind industry is looking for workers

In the coming years, the wind industry will be looking for workers to expand renewable energies on a large scale. The expected doubling of the installed wind power capacity by 2030 “cannot be done without increasing the workforce,” said the managing director of the Federal Wind Energy Association, Wolfram Axthelm, the dpa. “We’re talking about tens of thousands.” It won’t be easy. On the one hand, companies are confronted with a shortage of skilled workers. On the other hand, they are still struggling with the aftermath of the enormous downsizing in recent years, a consequence of the sluggish expansion of wind energy.

Wangen turns off WiFi at night

In the Upper Swabian town of Wangen, the public WLAN there has been switched off daily from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. this month. The city wants to enable people who feel negatively influenced by the WLAN to have a good night’s sleep, a spokesman told heise online. The “Alliance for Responsible Mobile Communications” have campaigned for this. The temporary shutdown is limited to the hotspots in the old town. In other places, such as in refugee homes, the WiFi is not switched off so that the residents can keep in touch with their countries of origin. The Federal Office for Radiation Protection explains that, according to all available scientific knowledge, it is safe to stay in the vicinity of WLAN routers.



