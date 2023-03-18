Britain’s Got Talent sparks fury after ‘inappropriate’ prank involving Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli – Reuters

BRITAIN’S Got Talent sparked anger with a crossbow prank that saw Simon Cowell ‘shoot’ on stage.

Blindfolded new judge Bruno Tonioli fired the gun and was led to believe he had hit Cowell in Salford, Gtr Manchester.

Laura Sugden, a real victim of a crossbow attack, said: “It is absolutely shameful. »

A woman injured in a crossbow attack that killed her partner has blasted a Britain’s Got Talent prank involving the weapon, saying: ‘It’s not a joke’.

Laura Sugden added, “I can’t believe it’s even allowed on the show. It’s not regulated, but it’s a deadly weapon.

“I was in a situation where I lost someone. For Britain’s Got Talent to present this as a prank, I find really disrespectful.

“There will be people watching who have lost loved ones to such a dangerous weapon. I can’t understand how anyone could find that funny.

BGT judge Bruno Tonioli was tricked into thinking he shot show boss Simon Cowell on stage in front of a live audience.

Prior to Cowell’s prank, one act had performed a balloon-shooting routine.

This involved one of them trying to kick balloons over the head of another performer without hurting them.

Cowell and Bruno then appeared on stage, with the audience assuming they would be performing the same routine.

A blindfold was put on Bruno who was told to shoot the gun.

But he had no idea that Cowell was going to claim he had been shot by him.

The show staff rigged Cowell to shoot a crossbow arrow from his chest.

He was lying on the floor playing dead and a paramedic rushed to his aid in front of a live audience last month at the Lowry Theatre, Salford, Gtr Manchester.

A TikTok video filmed by a member of the public shows the crowd shouting and comes with a ‘sensitive content’ warning.

It is understood the producers are now in crisis talks over whether to drop him from the ITV series.

Laura, 30, added: “If they show that on the show – and I’ve always watched Britain’s Got Talent – I wouldn’t watch it again. It is absolutely shameful.

She and her partner Shane Gilmer were shot with a crossbow by crazed neighbor Anthony Lawrence at their home near Driffield, East Yorks. in 2018.

Shane, 30, was killed and Laura, who was pregnant at the time, was shot in the head.

Lawrence, 55, was himself found dead a few days later.

Bruno told friends he didn’t immediately know the BGT incident was a stunt – and he felt it was ‘inappropriate’.

A source said “The explosive prank was really effective and Bruno completely fell for it, believing for a few seconds that he had shot Simon.

“He was really freaked out and for a moment he really thought something had gone wrong.

“Despite making incredible television, Bruno felt it was too over the top and inappropriate.

“He said he felt bad in light of Halyna Hutchins’ death on the set of Alec Baldwin in 2021.”

Baldwin faces two charges of manslaughter after firing the gun that killed the cinematographer on the set of his movie Rust.

The source added, “It will be difficult for viewers not to draw comparisons and some people will see this as exploitative and in very poor taste. »

Show presenter Ant McPartlin allegedly blindfolded Bruno before the stunt, making the ex-Strictly star playfully punch him.

Cowell filmed a similar crossbow prank on America’s Got Talent in 2021 with actress Sofia Vergara.

She was blindfolded and fooled into thinking she had fired a crossbow arrow into Simon’s chest.

She was filmed taking off her blindfold and staring at him on the floor in disbelief – before he looked up and said, “I got you! »

Some viewers reacted furiously on social media and said the stunt was not funny.

John Bingham, President of the National Crossbow Federation, said: “Crossbows are safe when used responsibly. Irresponsible use of any equipment is dangerous and should not be tolerated.

“Tricking someone into thinking they could have been seriously injured or killed another person is at best reckless, irresponsible and could be considered illegal given the possible psychological effect on the ‘barked’ person. »

A BGT source said: “This is a lighthearted skit on the show between the judges – and not intended to cause offense at all. »

We approached ITV for comment.