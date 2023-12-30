British actor Tom Wilkinson, star of Full Monty, dies

LONDON.- He British actor Tom Wilkinson, nominated twice for an Oscar and who had a leading role in the successful The Full Montydied suddenly at his home today, December 30, at the age of 75, his agent and family announced.

“It is with great sadness that Tom Wilkinson’s family announces that he died suddenly at his home on December 30. His wife and family were with him,” they said in a statement written on behalf of the family and transmitted by his agent.

Wilkinson was nominated for an Oscar for Best Leading Actor for his performance in In The Bedroom in 2001 and Best Supporting Actor for Michael Clayton in 2007.

Actor’s most iconic role

However, his best-known role was in 1997 with The Full Montythe hit comedy about a group of unemployed steelworkers who decide to create a stripper group.

In that film he played the role of Gerald Cooper, a former factory manager who becomes involved in the stripper gang.

This year, the Disney+ platform premiered a series about The Full Monty in which Wilkinson was reunited with Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy, the other star actors in the original film.

Wilkinson won a Golden Globe in 2009 and also had relevant roles in the film The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) by Wes Anderson or in a 1995 adaptation of the novel Sense and Sensibility Jane Austen.

The actor was recognized for his services to theater in 2005 when he was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Source: Writing with information from AFP and AP