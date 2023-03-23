British Parliament blocks TikTok for security reasons

The British Parliament will block TikTok on all devices on its network following a similar ban on government ones, joining Western institutions that have banned the Chinese-owned video app on security grounds.

“Following the government’s decision to ban TikTok on government devices, the House of Commons and Lords committees have decided to block TikTok on all parliamentary devices and across the entire parliamentary network,” a Parliament spokesperson said.

United Kingdom last week banned the Chinese-owned video app from government phones.

“Cybersecurity is a priority for Parliament,” the spokesperson added.

The United States, Canada, Belgium and the European Commission have already banned the application on official devices.

TikTok has come under increasing scrutiny amid fears that user data on the app, owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance, could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, undermining Western security interests.

The UK Parliament ban was announced as TikTok’s chief executive faced questions from US lawmakers, who are adamant the app should be banned as a potential threat to privacy. National security from United States.