British Prime Minister assures that Charles III’s cancer is in an early stage

LONDON.- He Prime Minister British, Rishi Sunak said he was shocked and saddened by the diagnosis of cancer of the king Charles III but expressed relief that the disease had been detected at an early stage.

Buckingham Palace announced late Monday that the king has begun outpatient treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. It was detected during recent treatment for an enlarged prostate but is not related to that problem, the palace said.

“Thankfully this has been caught early,” Sunak told BBC radio. The prime minister said he would continue to communicate with him as normal.

“He will be in our thoughts and prayers. Many families across the country listening will have been through the same thing and know what it means for everyone,” Sunak said. “So we’ll just encourage him and hope to get through this as quickly as possible.”

Arrival of Charles III to the throne

After less than 18 months of reign, the 75-year-old monarch has suspended his public appearances, although he will continue to deal with state affairs such as weekly meetings with the prime minister and will not delegate his constitutional tasks as head of state.

The palace said Charles, who has generally been in good health, “remains very positive about this treatment and is looking forward to returning to public duties as soon as possible.”

Charles became king in September 2022 when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

News of the king’s diagnosis emerged as his daughter-in-law, Kate, Princess of Wales, recovers from abdominal surgery that required her to be hospitalized for about two weeks.

Kate remains away from official activities while she recovers. Her husband, Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, also took a few days off to help care for her and the couple’s three children, although he is expected to preside over an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle and a dinner benefit on Wednesday.

The king’s youngest son, Prince Harry, who left official duties in 2020 and moved to California, has spoken with his father about the diagnosis and: “he will travel to the United Kingdom to see Her Majesty in the coming days,” he said. the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. British media said on Tuesday that he had made the trip from Los Angeles.

The Royal Family

Charles assumed the throne with the intention of leading a smaller-scale monarchy, in which fewer family members performed official duties. But with Charles and Kate temporarily on leave, Prince Harry self-exiled in California and Prince Andrew virtually banned from public appearances due to his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the royal brand risks being short-handed.

Both William and Charles’s wife, Queen Camilla, are expected to take on additional public functions during the king’s treatment. There are currently no plans to call on state councilors — prominent members of the family, such as the queen and the heir to the throne — to stand in for the monarch in constitutional duties such as signing legislation and receiving ambassadors.

World leaders conveyed their good wishes to the monarch, such as US President Joe Biden, who tweeted that: “Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying for His Majesty’s speedy and complete recovery.”

Carlos moved away from monarchical tradition by making his prostate problems public. For centuries, the British royal family has kept health matters secret. Revealing information about his cancer diagnosis, even in a limited way, is another break with tradition.

Buckingham Palace said the king: “has decided to share his diagnosis to avoid speculation and in the hope that it can contribute to public understanding of all those around the world affected by cancer.”

Source: AP