British regulator investigates Amazon proposal to buy iRobot

ABefore the opening of the first phase of the investigation, on a date to be determined, the CMA (Competion & Markets Authority) “invites any interested party to comment on the transaction”.

The British regulator wants to determine whether the proposed acquisition, announced last August by the US e-commerce giant, will lead to “a substantial reduction of competition in any market or markets in the UK for goods or services”.

The acquisition by Amazon of iRobot, the largest consumer robotics company in the US and maker of the Roomba vacuum cleaner, is already being investigated in the US, while in February the European Union (EU) also sent a series of questions to the company of Jeff Bezos .

If so, this would be Amazon’s fourth major acquisition, after having already bought grocery chain Whole Foods in 2017, movie studio MGM in 2022 and medical services company One Medical last February.

