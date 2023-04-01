Britney Spears dances in a tiny bikini with another man who is not her husband.

Britney Spears abandoned her wedding ring once again amid rumors of marital problems with her husband, sam asghari.

The “Toxic” singer, who has been living her best life while vacationing in Mexico with her longtime friend and manager, Cade Hudson, shared on Instagram Friday a video of the two dancing to Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” and ” Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses.

However, the 29-year-old Spears’ wedding ring was conspicuously absent as she then fed Hudson an apple, tossed a grape into his mouth and then spun in circles in the video that sparked controversy on social media.

Britney Spears showed off her vacation figure in Los Cabos in a pink and green string bikini top that she paired with a leopard print string bottom and tan beach hat.

The couple first sparked marital trouble when both Spears, 41, and Asghari were photographed without their wedding rings over the past week.

However, Asghari’s representative shut down the rumors, saying that the model only took off his ring because he is shooting a movie. The representative also clarified that Asghari did not attend the dream vacation due to a work project.

How long have Britney Spears and Sam Asghari been together?

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari who had been dating since 2016they tied the knot in June 2022 in front of several of their celebrity friends, including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Selena Gomez, to name a few.

Since then, the couple have had to deny various allegations made against their relationship, including that Asghari is “controlling” the singer.

“My wife is in complete control of her life and will continue to make all decisions regarding her care, regardless of the circumstances,” he said in response to the claims at the time.

