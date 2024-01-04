Britney Spears says she will not return to the music industry

MIAMI.- Singer Britney Spears rejected rumors about his possible return to the scene musical. Through a statement on Instagram, the Princess of Pop stated that she is not working on an album and stated that she does not expect to return to music. music.

“To be clear, most of the news is garbage!” Spears began the writing accompanying an image of the painting of Salome with the head of John the Baptist.

“They keep saying that I’m turning to random people to make a new album… I’ll never go back to the music industry! When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people!!!” he emphasized.

Likewise, he recalled that in his memoirs he talks about the experiences he lived in his youth, the ridicule he experienced in the industry, as well as personal traumas. He pointed out that despite opening up on those pages, there are still many codas that people are unaware of.

Stage as a composer

However, he acknowledged that in recent years he has dedicated himself to composing and it is a way to remain present and that he enjoys more than being on stage.

“I’ve written over 20 songs for other people in the last two years!!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way!” he said.

The interpreter of Gimme More He also denied allegations that the book The Woman in Me was released without his approval. “That’s far from the truth.”

Finally, Spears concluded her message by highlighting that she is a loved and blessed woman.