Brito withdrew from the trial against Aguilar and River fans exploded

Jorge Brito is harshly criticized by River fans on social networks, after he gave up the lawsuit that the club had initiated against former president Luis María Aguilar during Passarella’s management.

The club demanded from Aguilar about 800,000 dollars for the controversial transfer of Fernando Belluschi to Olympiakos.

The club’s lawyers decided to drop the lawsuit due to the high risk of losing the trial and having to pay 1.2 million dollars in costs.

But now the club will have to take charge of all the fees in the litigation, which gives a sum of 3 million pesos.

According to the lawyers, it was a political demand on the part of the president who sent River to relegation and there was no evidence of the crime.

In any case, the anger of the River fans is noted on the networks.

enrivercido tweet
Tweet by Mariano Pintos
Tweet from Palate Negro River Plate ⭐⭐⭐
Tweet de Wally Jakovcevic
Tweet the Javi Power
Tweet by Mariano Pintos
Tweet by 𝔏𝔬𝔰 𝔭𝔦𝔟𝔢𝔰 𝔡𝔢 ℜ𝔦𝔳𝔢𝔯
Tweet from Belén ⭐⭐⭐
Denise’s Tweet
Tweet by 𝕭𝖆𝖚𝖙𝖎𝖛𝖊𝖗𝖉𝖔
Tweet by 𝕱𝖆𝖈𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖔 𝕭𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖔𝖘 ⭐⭐⭐
Horacio’s tweet

