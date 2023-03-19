Brittany: Saint-Malo beach, an environment steeped in history

A vast study has just determined that the most beautiful beach in France is located in Saint-Malo, in Ille-et-Vilaine. Two kilometers long, it begins at the foot of the fortified town, and runs along the best facades of Saint-Malo.

Saint-Malo beach (Ille-et-Vilaine) stretches for just over two kilometres. The one called the furrow beach begins at the foot of the fortified town, near the Fort National erected by Vauban, then stretches along the dyke and its luxurious facades. “I have a friend who lives nearby and who regularly sends me beautiful photos”enthuses a passer-by. “I understand that it can be elected the most beautiful beach in France”adds another.



Renowned for its spectacular waves

This beach is also famous for its high tides and sometimes spectacular waves. You can admire sumptuous sunsets from a restaurant facing the ocean. The tables near the windows are reserved weeks in advance. “I’m a regular, I come every Sunday, because it allows me to go out. And then I find it very pleasant to eat here”, appreciate a woman.