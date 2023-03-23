Broadcasting fees: the unpopular household levy is also coming to Austria



Austrian households and companies will have to pay flat-rate fees to finance the public service ORF (Austrian Broadcasting Corporation) from 2024 – regardless of whether they have a television or internet access. Currently, only radio receivers kept ready for reception in buildings trigger the obligation to pay, car radios are free of charge. From next year, all households will have to pay “around 15 euros” per month plus any state taxes. The government coalition of the right-wing conservative ÖVP and the Greens agreed on this on Thursday.

This emerges from a circular resolution of the Austrian Council of Ministers. Companies should therefore have to pay “staggered” fees. The document does not provide any further details on this. The daily newspaper Der Standard thinks it knows exactly what “around 15 euros” per household is: Internal calculations by the Ministry of Finance would have resulted in 15.20 euros, or 182.40 per year, plus state taxes.

Those federal taxes that are currently levied together with the broadcasting license fee but do not flow to the ORF but to the federal budget will be abolished. These are monthly sales tax (0.50 to 1.86 euros), radio fee (0.36 euros), television fee (1.16 euros) and art sponsorship fee (0.48 euros). Seven of the nine federal states also levy their own state taxes. The Federal Government invites these countries to also do without it, but the countries have so far not shown a friendly nostrils.

For whom it will be more expensive

It is significantly more expensive for households that do not have a television. On the one hand, there are households that only have radios and pay 6.31 to 7.91 euros a month for them, including all taxes. You will have to pay more than twice as much in the future. If the federal states generally demand their broadcasting fees, as is currently the case for television households, depending on the federal state, EUR 15.20 to 20.30 per month (EUR 182.40 to 243.60 per year) will be due, an increase of 141 to 163 percent.

On the other hand, there are households that have neither a television nor a radio ready for reception in a building. According to estimates, that’s 400,000 households. They will get away with it this year, but will have to pay the full amount from 2024, which means that the ORF will receive more money than it does now.

Last July, the Austrian Constitutional Court (VfGH) surprisingly declared the previous regulation of broadcasting fees, which had existed for decades, to be unconstitutional (Az. G 226/2021-12). Accordingly, it violates the equality principle of the Austrian constitution to oblige broadcasting households and companies to pay ORF fees, but not other households and companies with internet access, although they can have online access to large parts of the ORF program offer.

According to this train of thought, it should also be unconstitutional to burden households that have neither radios nor Internet access. But that’s what the ÖVP and the Greens are doing: Instead of laboriously collecting who has no Internet access, everyone is being prosecuted.

For whom it will be cheaper

It could also be more expensive for the visually and hearing impaired. The deaf and severely hard of hearing currently only have to pay the significantly cheaper radio fees, even if they have a television. There are no special regulations for the blind and visually impaired – the legislator apparently assumed that they rarely have televisions anyway and then only have to pay the radio fee. The Council of Ministers decision does not propose any exception or discount for the physically disabled. However, the fee exemption for those in need of social assistance is to be retained.

It will be cheaper for those households that pay the full TV license fee. Depending on the federal state, you save about a quarter to about a third. The fees are currently also due for secondary residences, but these will be exempt from next year. According to reports, not only the population register but also electricity bills should be used to determine whether it is a secondary residence.

Most unpopular variant, no ORF reform

The Austrian population is against a household levy. Not even a third of Austrians can warm to it, among young people only one in nine. The absolute majority wants funding from the federal budget, i.e. general tax revenue. Nevertheless, the governing coalition has opted for the budget levy.

This is grist to the mills of the right-wing nationalist FPÖ. “The ÖVP and the Greens are doing nothing, except increasingly obviously taking the population for fools and digging even deeper into their pockets,” FPÖ media spokesman Christian Hafenecker reacted on Thursday. The party has launched a petition against the household levy.

The liberal NEOS criticize that the government is only fumbling with the fees instead of fighting the political influence on the ORF: “Where is the depoliticization? Where is the committee reform? Where are the answers to disinformation and fake news? Where is the abolition of the state governors’ right to a hearing ?” said NEOS media spokeswoman Henrike Brandstötter, “The ORF’s core mission is not to make any parties happy, but to provide quality information. And that is only possible if the influence of the parties in the ORF finally comes to an end and the federal government tackles far-reaching reforms that go far beyond the question of financing.”

The governing coalition refers to an austerity package from ORF amounting to 325 million euros. In addition, the ORF is to disclose certain salaries and secondary employment relationships in an annual report in the future, as well as provide information on ratings and advertising.



