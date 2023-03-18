Bro’Sis Star Indira: New Love! They are already training the offspring

She kept her love a secret for a long time.

Ex-Bro’Sis singer Indira Weis (43) is happy with traffic law attorney Andreas Maus (51).

Now she shows him exclusively in BILD. Because Indira is sure: “This is my husband!”

Happy: Indira Weis and her boyfriend Andreas Maus Photo: Vincenzo Mancuso

It sparked in football.

The singer to BILD: “We are both Darmstadt fans, we met at the club’s annual reception. Then Andreas messaged me on Instagram. That’s how it started.”

Indira (2nd from right) was a member of the “Popstars” band Bro’Sis from 2001 to 2003 Photo: imago images/Schlichter

With him, Indira is finally doing really well again. After hard times.

In 2020 she had a miscarriage, her boyfriend at the time betrayed her. “He cheated on me several times.” Indira found out because the affairs reported to her via the Internet.

During this bad time she met Andreas. A communicative, smart man. “He saved me. I know that today.”

The couple is already planning the next step. Indira “We want a child. It would be our dream and gift. We practice!”