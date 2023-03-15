“Brothers”: 5 key facts from the chapter on Tuesday, March 14

The Turkish soap opera “Brothers” It continues to establish itself as one of the Antena 3 public’s favorite productions. Thus, on March 14, it surprised its viewers with great revelations in the history of Ömer, Asiye, Emel and the rest of the protagonists.

After the events of previous episodes, this time we witnessed the trap from which it was Sengül victimwe learned what was the shocking revelation about the death of the mother of the Erenamong other key facts.

Do you want to know more about it? Next, discover 5 things that happened in the Turkish soap opera “My brothers”during the chapter of the Tuesday March 14, 2023issued through Antenna 3 in Spain.

WHAT HAPPENED IN “HERMANOS” ON TUESDAY, MARCH 14?

1. Akif still thinks about Suzan

Akif has not exceeded Suzan. The man shows up drunk at the woman’s house and, despite her initial denial, the mother of Great finally lets him into his home.

he wanted to know if both had some chance to start over. That is, to resume their romantic relationship. And, although she loved him very much, she knows that things have changed and now Resul has appeared in his life.

Akif is still in love with Suzan in Turkish soap opera “Brothers” (Photo: NG Medya)

2. Doruk and Asiye becoming more and more in love

Peak don’t stop thinking about He is not. The boy always finds an excuse to be with his beloved, who wants to help Aybike to organize a party for Berk for his birthday.

Therefore, the brother of Balm offers to support them, while the spectators learn that the young woman Eren He has not forgotten his ex-partner either: she returns to look for the gifts that the boy gave her during their courtship.

Doruk piensa constantemente en Asiye (Photo: NG Medya)

3. Sengül is discovered by the Atakul

SengulFor his part, he decided to pretend that he still had amnesia. Nevertheless, Akif and Nebahat they suspect her and hire her again to clean their house. There, marriage sets a trap for him.

It turns out that the aunt of our protagonists prepares a dish that does not add pepper and, when asked for the reason behind her decision, He gives himself away, explaining that it is an ingredient that Mr. Atakul has never liked.

Realizing her mistake, she begs them both to keep her secret, because she doesn’t want her family to throw her out of the house after participating in the kidnapping of the little girl. Email.

Sengül is discovered by the Atakuls in the Turkish soap opera “Brothers” (Photo: NG Medya)

4. Soncan duda is also great

Great has changed since Emir came to school. She spends a lot of time with the boy, his sister and his girlfriend. In that sense, Oğulcan is not so happy with the friendship that has been born between this quartet.

The young woman points out that she goes out with them because it reminds her of her former rich life However, her boyfriend has serious doubts about it.

Oğulcan duda de Great en la telenovela turca “Hermanos” (Photo: NG Medya)

5. The Big Reveal at Berk’s Party

all friends of Berk They were ready to give him a big surprise at the summer house of the He will eatso they hid in the dark believing that Aybike He was approaching the place with his partner.

But actually they were Akif and Suzan who arrived. Both discussed the end of their relationship, while she stated that she was cursed from the day Hatice found them there and passed away.

listening to them, He is not was moved and he wonders if his mother really died because of the lovers. Will he find out the whole truth? We will know in the next installments of the Ottoman production.

Asiye shocked by the revelation about the death of her mother in the Turkish soap opera “Brothers” (Photo: NG Medya)

HOW TO WATCH THE TELENOVELA “HERMANOS” IN SPAIN?

Turkish soap operaSiblings” is broadcast in Spain through the chain signal Antenna 3. He television production schedule is all Monday y martes, starting at 22:45 hours.

Also, remember that you can enjoy “My brothers” a través de streaming. For this, you just have to subscribe to the plataforma ATRESplayer Premium. As a user of the service, you will have access to episodes of the television series, exclusive previews and additional material from the production.