“Brothers”: what is the schedule of the Turkish soap opera from Monday, March 20 to Tuesday, March 21

Turkish soap opera “Brothers” It continues to establish itself as one of Antena 3’s favorite productions. Thanks to its history and the work of its protagonists, the Ottoman project has won the support of the Spanish audience.

Thus, after the events of previous episodes, this time we will witness the efforts of Akif for hiding his responsibility for the death of the mother of the Erenthe great challenge of Suzan in his relationship with Resul, among other key facts.

Do you want to know more about it? Next, find out what the weekly schedule of the Turkish soap opera is “My brothers” of the Monday 20 to Tuesday 21 March 2023through the signal Antenna 3 in Spain.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN THIS WEEK IN “HERMANOS”?

In the next chapters of “Siblings”we will see Akif try to justify The man wants that He is not stop suspecting him of being responsible for the death of Hatice. This, while Peak reproaches him for his extramarital relationship with Suzan.

On the other hand, Berk takes refuge in Aybike, considering that he has not been able to celebrate his birthday. The boy assures his girlfriend that it is the best thing he has in this world and they are both happy. Unfortunately, this beautiful relationship will be at risk with the presence of the young man’s mother at school.

Finally, the jealousy of Peak toward Others will continue to be present, the courtship between Ogulcan y Awesome will endanger and Suzan will have to convince Resul that his story with Akif it stayed on the past. Will the man believe him? We will know in the next installments of the Ottoman production.

Celil Nalçakan as Akif Atakul in the Turkish soap opera “Brothers” (Photo: NG Medya)

WEEKLY SCHEDULE OF “BROTHERS”

The new chapters of “My brothers” will be broadcast on Antenna 3like every night from Monday to Tuesday, after the broadcast of “the anthill”.

In this sense, according to the official programming published in the chain website, the turkish soap opera “Siblings” will be broadcast on spain at the following times:

“Hermanos” schedule on Monday, March 20: at 10:45 p.m. (Spain time)

at 10:45 p.m. (Spain time) “Hermanos” schedule on Tuesday, March 21: at 10:45 p.m. (Spain time)

Yiğit Koçak interpreta a Ömer Eren en la telenovela turca “Hermanos” (Photo: NG Medya)

HOW TO WATCH THE TELENOVELA “HERMANOS” THROUGH STREAMING?

In addition to broadcasts Antenna 3remember that you can enjoy “Siblings” via streaming. For this, you just have to be subscribed to the platform ATRESplayer Premium.

As a user of the service, you will have access to the aired episodes of the TV series, exclusive previews and additional material from the famous Ottoman production.