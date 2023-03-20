Bruce Willis: Emotional Videos from Wife I started the morning crying

Bruce Willis turned 68 last Sunday. The wife of the action star, who suffers from dementia, addressed the action star’s fans with an emotional video. “Today is my husband’s birthday. I started the morning crying as you can see from my swollen eyes and snotty nose,” says Emma Willis, the mother of two, in the clip.

“I think it’s important that you see it from all sides,” she explained, explaining why she uploaded such a video on her husband’s birthday. Again and again it is certified how strong she is and that one knows how she does it. “I have no choice. I wish I had one, but I’m also raising two children here,” the 44-year-old replies in the video. Sometimes you have to face something in life. “But I’m sad every day, I mourn every day. Today, on his birthday, she feels it particularly.

It was “like a stab in the heart” for her to make such a video and put it online. “But I do it not only for me, but also for you, because I know how much you love my husband“She addresses Bruce Willis’ fan base. “It means a lot to me.” With these words, tears welled up in Emma Willis’ eyes.