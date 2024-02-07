Bruce Willis’ wife announces book about her experience caring for the actor

MIAMI.- Emma Heming Willis wife of actor Bruce Willis announced that she is working on a book about her experience as a caregiver for a patient with dementia frontotemporal; illness that was diagnosed to the actor Hard to Kill in February 2023.

The British model and actress pointed out that the text seeks to be a guide for those people who serve as caregivers for patients with dementia or other pathologies that require specialized care due to being in a state of dependency.

The statement was made during an interview that Heming offered to a British media, highlighting that those who must care for patients need: “guidance, support and knowledge, in addition to a community and a roadmap.”

Additionally, Heming has been open about how she has handled the process. She constantly uses her networks to share the challenges of caring for a person with dementia, and specifically to raise awareness about the actor’s condition. Now, she wants her words to be recorded on paper.

The text will also have interviews with doctors and experts in the field.

The illness

Frontotemporal dementia is a disease that directly affects speech due to cognitive neurodegeneration that weakens the connections to link the commands of your brain. To date, doctors have not found a cure for this condition.

Since Willis’ diagnosis became public, the actor has stepped away from the Hollywood scene.

Both Emma and Willis’ eldest daughters, Rumer, Scott and Tallullah, and his ex-wife, actress Demi Moore, have been key to the actor by providing him with unconditional support. The family keeps the audience informed about Bruce Willis’ condition through social media or interviews.

Emma Heming and Willis have been married for 15 years and are the parents of Evelyn and Mabel.