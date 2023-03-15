Brunella Horna promises LIVE to granny to buy her medicine for diabetes: “It breaks my soul”

HE PUT HIS HAND TO HEART. Brunella Horna was moved by the case of a “mommy” who was left without her home due to the overflow of the screeching river and that you need your diabetes medications. the driver of ‘America Today’ He came to Comas and swore to the lady that she will take care of buying him the medicine he needs.

“ Personally, I am going to take the case of the lady, to be able to give her the medicine she needs . It is clear that the grandmother is sick. Personally, I’m going to take care of her. She breaks my soul! The lady cannot walk”, were the words of the wife of Richard Acuna.

Given this, the woman was totally grateful and told her that it is important to take her medicine so that the pain in her bones is lighter.

“ Medicine for diabetes, for the lungs, for bone pain. I take my pills for bone pain , to calm me down. I have diabetes,” she stated.

ETHEL BREAKS IN CRY WITH DISTRESSED FAMILIES

DID NOT AVOID TEARS. Ethel Pozo y Brunella Horna They reached the district of Comas, exactly at the boardwalk of the screeching river where several houses have been affected by the passage of the huaico. The daughter of Gisela Valcárcel He did not hesitate to shed his tears and break before the vulnerable situation that Peruvians live.

“ We could not stay on the set with crossed hands, seeing that they had not had breakfast, that they were being evicted ”, Ethel began by saying. However, Janet Barboza asked her opinion when she saw the panorama.

“I want to know what are your appreciations of what you have found at this moment on the banks of the Chillón river”, said the popular ‘rulitos’. At this, Ethel broke down.

“(Crying) Oh, let’s see Janet, You know how emotional I am, I’m going to keep that question to myself, I want them to listen to them, there is a lot of need, the sadness, the grief is here in the place ”, he narrowed.

