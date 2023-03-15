Bryan Reyna brings his ex mariachis after Angye Zapata goes to Matute to encourage him

Bryan Reyna has been in the news again, but not because of his performance in soccer. Recently, he was seen partying with his ex-partner, Dayanna Toribioshortly after receiving the support of Angye Zapata during a game in Matute.

According to the images broadcast by the program ‘Magaly TV: the firm’, it was seen how the soccer player would have surprised his son’s mother on her birthday by bringing her a group of mariachis and a large bouquet of roses.

The entertainment program tried to contact Dayanna Toribio, who suggested that she had not resumed her relationship with the soccer player. As for Angye Zapata, she also refused to confirm any romantic ties to Bryan Reyna after the images were released.

After the controversial video of the player of Lima AllianceBryan Reyna, speculation was generated about his sentimental status, since it was not known if he had ended his relationship with the mother of his son.

However, the one who finally spoke was Ana Claudia Laguna, the player’s last known partner, who confronted the athlete and had criticisms of him at all times.

“What does bother me is that if you are on another path with another girl, why are you talking to me, if you already want to be in the life of another”, Thus, Ana Claudia Laguna confirmed that Bryan Reyna was trying to return to her until they supported him and he contacted her to explain.

