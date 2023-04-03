“BTN” couple: “Our first kissing scene cracked”

You are one of the biggest fan favorites of the RTLZWEI show “ Berlin – Day“: Katharina Kock (25) and Jan Philipp Preuss (29). They are lovers in the series – and in real life too!

With BILD, the two are now talking about their relationship for the first time.

Philipp: “It actually sparked during the shoot. We had a kissing scene last November and that’s when it cracked.”

Who took the first step? Katharina: “After our scene, we always made spontaneous meetings. However, they weren’t classic dates, more of a meeting between friends/work colleagues, precisely because you didn’t know what the other person was thinking. We didn’t even know if the other felt the same way.”

Who did you tell first about your relationship? Katharina reveals: “Of course first of all the family, but also the best friends. There was certainly not the slightest doubt on the part of anyone. Actually, we only hear: It fits like ass on bucket. And I can say: That’s true.”

First kept their love secret: Katharina Kock and Jan Philipp Preuss Photo: private

How difficult is it as a couple on set? Philipp: “The only thing that we find difficult on the set is that you can’t keep your hands off the other person.” Neither of them are afraid that the relationship could end one day, but they still have to shoot together.

Katharina is certain: “It’s indescribable what we feel for each other, something like that only happens once and you don’t want anything else. There hasn’t been a single argument between us so far…”