Buenafuente tells what happened to him with Jordi Cruz at the airport: He has to be the best in everything

Andrew Buenafuente He is, without a doubt, one of the most famous presenters in all of Spain. His good work on television has led him to win numerous awards. A talent that the journalist also shows on the radio, he is also the host of the podcast Nobody Knows Anything.

It is precisely there where the charismatic presenter has told an anecdote that he lived with the renowned Chef Jordi Cruz in it Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Surez Airport. Both met there after recording, Buenafuente a gala, and Cruz four programs, and they had a conversation from which several headlines emerged.

The comedian remembers that it all started when talking about his hours of sleep: Let’s return from Madrid to Barcelona and when we met I told them: How are you, how are you? I got up at 7:00 a.m., and he tells me: Me at six. He always has to be the best at everything.

From joking with your ID to not being recognized

And everything continued when the MasterChef presenter joked with Andreu Buenafuente’s ID: When we were about to board, I was already with my ID ready and suddenly he looked at me and said: Where are you going with that ID?. Since he is used to judging things, He started judging my ID and told me that it was old, that they don’t make that one anymore..

Related news

Now, the moment that the comedian remembers most is the one that came next, and that is that, as Jordi has become one of the most famous faces in our country for his appearance on TVE’s culinary talent, a multitude of people wanted take a photo with him: People like Jordi very much and people were excited and asked for photos, and photos, and photos. I took photos of him with people.

Until a woman arrived who was the one who hurt him: A woman came and said: Jordi, a photo, and she said to me: Can you take it for me? Then Jordi tells her: Man, it’s Andreu…, and she: Ah. He didn’t know me! He didn’t even know me! Well, nothing happens, he has concluded.