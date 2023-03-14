Buenos Aires doctors define this week if they accept the salary proposal of the Province

The Union Association of Buenos Aires Health Professionals (Cicop) will define this week through assemblies and an internal congress whether or not to accept the 40% increase in three tranches offered by the provincial government at the last joint meeting.

Province received Cicop last week and, in line with the agreements that it has been closing with other state sectors, proposed an increase in three tranches with 20% in March, 6% in May and 14% in July, monitoring clause and reopening in August.

The offer also includes a “guard bonus”the increase in family allowances and the commitment to hold a technical table during April to “deal with the blocking of professional titles in order to ensure proper care and advance exclusive dedication in the public system.”

Guild sources advanced him to BACK that this Tuesday the internal assemblies will be held and that on wednesday the organization will take a definition of the offer with the realization of a congress.