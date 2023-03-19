Build a nest box for tits or starlings

Songbirds are an ornament for every garden and delight us with their songs. When: SAT 25.03.2023 – 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Where: Agrarschopf at the municipal building yard, Austraße 32, 6832 Sulz.

The crafted nesting box is suitable due to its size and the entrance hole, 30 mm Ø for blue, marsh, crested and coal tits or 50 mm Ø for starlings (sparrows) with a perch in front of the entrance hole. The nest box is not impregnated, is made of spruce wood and has a larch roof. This nesting box should be installed in gardens or orchards at a height of approx. 2-3 metres, in partial shade during the day, with the entrance hole facing away from the weather.

This event is aimed at anyone who would like to build a nesting box themselves, possibly with the support of their children or grandchildren. The kit (wooden parts, wood screws, lock and ring screws) will be handed out at the beginning of the event. Members of the OGV Sulz-Röthis are on hand to offer advice and support.

Bring a good mood and, if you have one, a cordless screwdriver.

Instructors: Erwin Keckeis and Guntram Mündle from OGV Sulz-Röthis wish you every success today.

Contribution for a kit (tits or starlings): 15.00 euros for members and 20.00 euros for non-members