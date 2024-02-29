Bukele government eliminates gender ideology from schools

SAN SALVADOR.- The government of Nayib Bukele eliminated topics related to gender ideology of the programs taught in the country’s public education, after so ordered by the president, who recently achieved his re-election with 84% of the votes, as endorsed by the Electoral Court.

“Confirmed: we have removed every use or trace of gender ideology from public schools,” said the Minister of Education, José Mauricio Pineda on the social network X.

In this way, the topic was removed from books, guides and audiovisual materials.

Pineda added in his publication that “gender ideology is confusing our children” to argue the measure.

Bukele has said that he will not allow gender ideology in education which is taught in schools and colleges in the country. Recently, the president participated in the Conservative Political Action Conference in the United States, where he said that it is “important that the curriculum does not carry this gender ideology and all these things,” and assured that “parents must be informed and have a voice and “I vote on what their children are going to learn.”

And he added that “the teaching of gender ideology is an attempt to destroy future generations,” and that “it is imperative to reintegrate God, morality and civility in schools.”

Feminist groups reject the measure.

Bukele managed to be re-elected for a second presidential term in the elections on February 4, and has enormous support from the population.

According to the forum Americas Society Council of the Americas, the president has overwhelming popularity with the support of nine out of 10 Salvadorans. His government, just as it has defenders, also has critics. The latter point out that the president has taken authoritarian measures that violate human rights within the framework of the state of emergency that has already been extended 17 times since it was first decreed in March 2022.

However, many Salvadorans support the president because his government significantly reduced violence, El Salvador became the safest country in the region.

